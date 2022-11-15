Cable Hill Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

IWF stock traded up $4.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,104. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.25.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

