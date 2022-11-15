Cable Hill Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 199,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,285,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 5.1% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cable Hill Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after buying an additional 1,548,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 65.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,113,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,784 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 142.0% during the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,836,000 after acquiring an additional 820,495 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,382,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $61,405,000.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.26. The company had a trading volume of 13,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,495. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $107.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.30 and its 200 day moving average is $100.33.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.