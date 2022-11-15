Cable Hill Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 199,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,285,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 5.1% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cable Hill Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after buying an additional 1,548,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 65.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,113,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,784 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 142.0% during the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,836,000 after acquiring an additional 820,495 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,382,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $61,405,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.26. The company had a trading volume of 13,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,495. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $107.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.30 and its 200 day moving average is $100.33.

