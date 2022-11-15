Cable Hill Partners LLC Purchases 718 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,065 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 87,224 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 279,788 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,412,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15.3% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.3% during the second quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 52,622 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.4% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.74.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.78. The stock had a trading volume of 500,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,652,213. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.81, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $160.72.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

