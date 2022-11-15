Cable Hill Partners LLC Increases Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,032 shares during the period. PacWest Bancorp comprises approximately 0.4% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cable Hill Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of PacWest Bancorp worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 12.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 531,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,158,000 after purchasing an additional 60,604 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 20.0% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 26,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 13.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 55,934 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 15.5% in the second quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 59,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 201.0% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 143,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 95,710 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACW traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.29 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average is $27.26.

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $373.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.82 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.92%. PacWest Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PACW. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

