Cable Hill Partners LLC Has $448,000 Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Schubert & Co grew its position in Accenture by 71.6% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 230.6% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.60.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $6.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $295.64. 31,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,379. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $2,231,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,149,355.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $2,231,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,149,355.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

