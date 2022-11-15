Cable Hill Partners LLC Has $377,000 Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 978 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Intuit by 71.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $502.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuit Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Intuit news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock traded up $12.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $409.76. The stock had a trading volume of 41,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,037. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $115.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $406.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.03%.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

