Cable Hill Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 80.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 0.3% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,225,691,000 after buying an additional 2,733,608 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $995,996,000 after buying an additional 2,395,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $190,270,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,916,245 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $447,231,000 after buying an additional 1,953,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,289,084 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $754,057,000 after buying an additional 1,720,497 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.08. 180,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,099,394. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.53. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80. The company has a market capitalization of $113.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.18%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

