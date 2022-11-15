Cable Hill Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.28. 437,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,817,510. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.23 and its 200-day moving average is $48.52. The firm has a market cap of $276.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

