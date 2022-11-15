Cable Hill Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,000. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 160.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

EAGG stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.69. 1,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,049. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $55.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.23.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.