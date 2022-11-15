Cable Hill Partners LLC Buys 253 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 10.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,373,000 after acquiring an additional 15,341 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 14.4% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Diageo by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Diageo by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DEO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($50.53) to GBX 4,500 ($52.88) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($32.90) to GBX 3,000 ($35.25) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($38.78) to GBX 3,350 ($39.37) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,198.75.

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $173.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,167. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $223.14.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

