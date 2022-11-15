Cable Hill Partners LLC Acquires New Position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 44,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 128,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 31,281 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,146,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,628,000 after buying an additional 15,164 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 15,108 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SUSB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.69. 1,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,005. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average is $23.95. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $25.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

