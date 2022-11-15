Cable Hill Partners LLC Acquires 255 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,720 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $1,362,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4,469.0% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 102,026 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,982,000 after acquiring an additional 99,793 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 114,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 247,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $67,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 40.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,968 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $7.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $314.02. The stock had a trading volume of 281,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827,370. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $321.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.27.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.08.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

