Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.8% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 50.0% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.9% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 31.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC opened at $44.74 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $53.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.75 and its 200 day moving average is $44.99. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.