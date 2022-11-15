Bunzl plc Announces Dividend of $0.18 (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1841 per share on Monday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Bunzl Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.01. Bunzl has a one year low of $28.79 and a one year high of $41.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BZLFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bunzl from GBX 3,200 ($37.60) to GBX 3,250 ($38.19) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,808.75.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

