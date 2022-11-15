BTIG Research Trims FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE) Target Price to $11.00

FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 93.32% from the stock’s current price.

NOTE has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson lowered FiscalNote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on FiscalNote in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

FiscalNote Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NOTE opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. FiscalNote has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FiscalNote ( OTCMKTS:NOTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($2.62). The firm had revenue of $27.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.02 million. As a group, research analysts predict that FiscalNote will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in FiscalNote during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in FiscalNote during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,634,000. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in FiscalNote during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,122,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in FiscalNote during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,440,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FiscalNote during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000.

FiscalNote Company Profile

FiscalNote Holdings Inc operates as technology and data company that delivers critical legal data and insights worldwide. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

