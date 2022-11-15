BTIG Research Trims Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Target Price to $19.00

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at BTIG Research to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DCTH. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Delcath Systems from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delcath Systems in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Delcath Systems Stock Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ DCTH traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 33,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,790. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.28. Delcath Systems has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $10.57.
About Delcath Systems
Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.
