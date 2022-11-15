BTIG Research Cuts TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target to $30.00

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at BTIG Research to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TASK. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of TaskUs from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TaskUs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TaskUs from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of TaskUs from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ TASK traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.26. The company had a trading volume of 410,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,981. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average of $19.13. TaskUs has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $64.00.

In other TaskUs news, Director Kelly L. Tuminelli purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $73,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,846 shares in the company, valued at $125,692.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 23.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 194.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 116,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 76,953 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 3rd quarter worth $9,172,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 519,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,356,000 after acquiring an additional 12,012 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 3rd quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

