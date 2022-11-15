Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Short Interest Update

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the October 15th total of 213,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,870.0 days.

Brunello Cucinelli Stock Performance

BCUCF stock remained flat at $54.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. Brunello Cucinelli has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.91 and its 200-day moving average is $50.25.

About Brunello Cucinelli

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, dresses, knitwear, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, sneakers, high-boots, loafers and flat shoes, sandals, leather goods, jewelry, scarves, other accessories, mini bags and clutches, crossbody bags and backpacks, and handbags and shoppers.

