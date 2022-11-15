Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Trims Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned about 0.05% of Illinois Tool Works worth $28,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE ITW traded up $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $69.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.59. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

