Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 82,606 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,718,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82,606 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Graco were worth $161,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Graco by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $994,543,000 after acquiring an additional 156,441 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Graco by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,106,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,455,000 after acquiring an additional 202,136 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Graco by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,002,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,510,000 after acquiring an additional 331,804 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Graco by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,577,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,889,000 after acquiring an additional 78,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Graco by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,412,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,232,000 after acquiring an additional 149,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GGG traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.40. 19,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,935. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.27.

Graco Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

In related news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $3,181,040.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on GGG shares. StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Graco to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

