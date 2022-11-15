Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 352,080 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,380,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 352,080 shares during the period. Linde makes up about 3.4% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $396,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 28.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 5.6% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Linde by 1.2% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.9% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:LIN traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $331.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,040. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $352.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $287.39 and its 200-day moving average is $295.68. The company has a market cap of $163.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.72.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

