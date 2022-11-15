Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 12,844 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,844 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $13,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3,829.4% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $60.07. 295,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,081,976. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

