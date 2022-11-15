Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 45,229 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,426,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,229 shares during the quarter. A. O. Smith accounts for 1.6% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned approximately 2.22% of A. O. Smith worth $187,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 939.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 55,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 49,844 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 21,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AOS stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.11. The stock had a trading volume of 18,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,847. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AOS shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.14.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.