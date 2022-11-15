Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 85,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 50.8% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 378,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,115,000 after buying an additional 127,325 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 554,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,671,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,252,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $75.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,239,159. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $160.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.96. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $81.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,582,900 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.