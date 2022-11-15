Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $9.40 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,272 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 75.2% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.90.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT traded up $9.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,371,049. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $401.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,316,696.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,497,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,139,425.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock valued at $298,616,900. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.