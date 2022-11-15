Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $42.25 Million Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 595,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned about 0.71% of Guidewire Software worth $42,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 194,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,375,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GWRE shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.56.

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $195,370.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,237.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $195,370.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,237.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $182,429.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,430,568.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,202 shares of company stock worth $2,588,310. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GWRE traded up $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.86. The stock had a trading volume of 16,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,776. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $125.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.80.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.63 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

