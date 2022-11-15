Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 52,785 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 465.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,785 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $8,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 1,800.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 6,433.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,599 shares of company stock worth $669,710 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Stock Up 3.0 %

Snowflake stock traded up $4.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.61. 68,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,964,805. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.68.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

