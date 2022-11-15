Brokerages Set Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) PT at $29.50

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMHC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO Louis Steffens purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $253,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,467.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Down 4.2 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,156,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,647,000 after acquiring an additional 44,312 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 251,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 18,145 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,880.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 146,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 138,983 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 248.2% in the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 133,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 94,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 67.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 772,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,009,000 after purchasing an additional 310,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.69. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 12.75%. Equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

