Brokerages Set Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Target Price at $12.33

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.86.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PASG shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Passage Bio

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Passage Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $15,529,000. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its position in Passage Bio by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after buying an additional 158,003 shares during the period. Lynx1 Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Passage Bio by 553.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 2,752,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,012 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Passage Bio by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,261,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 235,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Passage Bio by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 184,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio Stock Up 1.4 %

About Passage Bio

NASDAQ PASG opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87. Passage Bio has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $8.85. The firm has a market cap of $80.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.14.

(Get Rating)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.