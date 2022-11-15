Brokerages Set Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Price Target at C$86.68

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$86.68.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DOL shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$81.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$88.50 in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollarama

In other Dollarama news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 3,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.76, for a total value of C$236,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$945,120. Insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $792,488 in the last 90 days.

Dollarama Price Performance

Dollarama stock opened at C$76.99 on Tuesday. Dollarama has a one year low of C$54.28 and a one year high of C$83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$79.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$76.57. The company has a market cap of C$22.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.80.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.19 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Dollarama will post 3.1700002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.45%.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

