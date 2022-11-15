Brokerages Set Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Target Price at $16.44

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.44.

CNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cinemark from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.55.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,303,000 after purchasing an additional 359,501 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Cinemark by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,801,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,648,000 after acquiring an additional 184,373 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cinemark by 10.0% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,958,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,460,000 after acquiring an additional 359,038 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Cinemark by 10.8% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,212,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,503,000 after acquiring an additional 312,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cinemark by 8.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,607,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,571,000 after acquiring an additional 196,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

