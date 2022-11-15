Brokerages Set Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Target Price at $16.44

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.44.
CNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cinemark from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th.
Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.55.
Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.
