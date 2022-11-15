Brokerages Set BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT at $217.69

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $215.92.

Several brokerages recently commented on BNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $183.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $283.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $312.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of BNTX opened at $160.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.65 and a 200-day moving average of $148.69. BioNTech has a one year low of $117.08 and a one year high of $374.58. The company has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $6.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $3.56. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.72% and a return on equity of 66.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in BioNTech by 39,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

