Brokerages Set Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) PT at $1,512.50

Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,512.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Big Yellow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $1,550.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Big Yellow Group in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC raised Big Yellow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

OTCMKTS BYLOF opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.96. Big Yellow Group has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $23.22.

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

