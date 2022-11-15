British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc (BSC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc (LON:BSC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, November 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from British Smaller Companies VCT 2’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
British Smaller Companies VCT 2 Price Performance
BSC stock opened at GBX 55.50 ($0.65) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 55.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 56.41. British Smaller Companies VCT 2 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 54.50 ($0.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 59.50 ($0.70). The company has a market capitalization of £101.06 million and a P/E ratio of 1,110.00.
British Smaller Companies VCT 2 Company Profile
