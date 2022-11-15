Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Short Interest Up 25.0% in October

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the October 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BHFAM traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.16. The stock had a trading volume of 34,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,753. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $26.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.45.

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 10th were given a $0.2891 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

