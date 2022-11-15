BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Position Boosted by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in BRC were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of BRC in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in BRC by 420.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in BRC in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in BRC in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in BRC in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. 11.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRCC shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on BRC to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BRC from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on BRC from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on BRC from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on BRC from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.14.

BRCC stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.22. 7,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,629. BRC Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.81.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $75.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.79 million. BRC had a negative return on equity of 772.78% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. Equities research analysts predict that BRC Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

