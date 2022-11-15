Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 930 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $37,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 930.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 14,246 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,198,000 after purchasing an additional 736,720 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 514,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,412,000 after purchasing an additional 20,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ZTS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $3.25 on Tuesday, hitting $149.70. The company had a trading volume of 68,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.74. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.11 and a 200-day moving average of $162.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

