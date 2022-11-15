Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 57 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 25,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,521 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $840,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 12,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 33,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.36. 118,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,104. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.25. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $311.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

