Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Reduces Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,553 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned about 0.12% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $27,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,049,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,858 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,132.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 810,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,918,000 after acquiring an additional 745,042 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth about $54,314,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after acquiring an additional 462,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 264.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 325,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,515,000 after acquiring an additional 236,304 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:MKC traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $83.55. 30,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,833. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $107.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.59.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.81%.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,234. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,152 shares of company stock worth $942,632 over the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKC has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

