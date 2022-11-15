Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Reduces Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.68.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.46. 791,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,917,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $300.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.05.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

