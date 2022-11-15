Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Reduces Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 315,515 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 108,149 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in NIKE were worth $32,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in NIKE by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 10,192 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 2,111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 43,253 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,420,000 after buying an additional 41,297 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in NIKE by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 78,417 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,014,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in NIKE by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,718,107 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $686,590,000 after buying an additional 84,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $2.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.87. The company had a trading volume of 334,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,335,479. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.55 and its 200 day moving average is $105.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $177.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

