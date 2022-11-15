Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $51.24 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.3% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $51,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 169,536 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 401,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,967,000 after purchasing an additional 67,249 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,423,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,806.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 1.3 %

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.28.

NYSE:MRK traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.06. The company had a trading volume of 290,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,159,771. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $251.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.85. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.50 and a twelve month high of $103.76.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

