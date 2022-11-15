Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $12.10 Million Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,439 shares of the software’s stock after selling 153,365 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned about 0.29% of Altair Engineering worth $12,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,100 shares of the software’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 74,530 shares of the software’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,075 shares of the software’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 14.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,359 shares of the software’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Altair Engineering Trading Up 2.2 %

Altair Engineering Profile

Shares of ALTR traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.77. The company had a trading volume of 17,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,828. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average of $51.27. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.17 and a 12 month high of $80.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

(Get Rating)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.