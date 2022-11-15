Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Decreases Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $21,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,848,678.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of STZ stock traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.65. 80,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,368. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 788.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.11. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.59 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 1,032.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.64.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

