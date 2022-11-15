Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys 1,200 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $22,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.7% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 446,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,119,000 after buying an additional 64,034 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.1% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 765.5% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 238.6% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 271,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,093,000 after buying an additional 191,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 577,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,304,000 after buying an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.07. 295,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,081,976. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

