Boston Family Office LLC Sells 982 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Boston Family Office LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $9,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,213,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,710,000 after purchasing an additional 65,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 466,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,652,000 after buying an additional 41,326 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 238,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,758,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 207,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $7.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $465.46. 141,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,415. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $429.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.32. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $533.29.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

