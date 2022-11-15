Boston Family Office LLC Purchases 789 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.0% of Boston Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,033.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,012,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,776,073,000 after buying an additional 252,657 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,394,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,853.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 185,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,247,000 after buying an additional 175,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,297,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.88.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,721 shares valued at $20,039,793. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,755,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,934,424. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.11 and a 200-day moving average of $108.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

