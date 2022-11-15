Boston Family Office LLC Has $7.74 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 310.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on ServiceNow to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.26.

NOW traded up $22.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $422.53. 51,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,203,666. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $695.61. The company has a market cap of $85.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 423.27, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $396.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.46.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,412 shares of company stock worth $9,243,615 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

