Boston Family Office LLC Has $13.46 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.61.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.4 %

AbbVie stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.13. The stock had a trading volume of 237,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,381,768. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.01 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $267.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

