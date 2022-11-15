Boston Family Office LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $12,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 18.5% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nestlé during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in Nestlé by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nestlé Price Performance
NSRGY stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.29. The stock had a trading volume of 331,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,354. Nestlé S.A. has a 12-month low of $102.78 and a 12-month high of $141.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Nestlé Company Profile
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
