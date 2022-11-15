Boston Family Office LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $12,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 18.5% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nestlé during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in Nestlé by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé Price Performance

NSRGY stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.29. The stock had a trading volume of 331,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,354. Nestlé S.A. has a 12-month low of $102.78 and a 12-month high of $141.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nestlé Company Profile

Several research analysts have issued reports on NSRGY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 98 to CHF 100 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 142 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. BNP Paribas cut Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Societe Generale cut Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 126 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.25.

(Get Rating)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.